University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 267 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 267 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was down from 274 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 115.
Across England there were 15,411 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 325 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 82% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 33%.
The figures also show that 279 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 27. This was up from 274 in the previous seven days.