Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tasca de Felgueiras, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 74 Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 249 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 209 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.