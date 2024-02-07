BREAKING

Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By ada
Published 7th Feb 2024, 09:53 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Reema Restaurant T/A Beechlands LTD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 130 Sea Road, East Preston, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Arun's 259 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.