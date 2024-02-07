Arun restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Arun restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Reema Restaurant T/A Beechlands LTD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 130 Sea Road, East Preston, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 259 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.