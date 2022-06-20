Arun road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7pm June 17 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Patching to Crossbush, diversion route for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 7pm June 21 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Arundel to Fontwell, diversion route for West Sussex works.

• A27, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Binstead Lane to Yapton Lane, lane closures for vegetation works.

• A27, from 7pm June 22 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Fontwell to Bognor Road, diversion route for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel to Fontwell West, lane closures for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Chichester road, lane closures for vegetation clearance.

• A27, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel to Worthing, lane closures for barrier repair.