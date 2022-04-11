Arun road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road Patching, portable signal works for off network works for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 10am to 2pm on April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Arundel Road Fontwell, lane closure for works by Openreach.

• A27, from midnight, April 19 to 11pm April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell Western Roundabout to Yapton Lane, diversion route for off network closure of Lake Lane Barnham works for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 9pm April 19 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road Hammerpot, lane closure for works by Openreach.