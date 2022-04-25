Arun road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Clapham Interchange to Cote Street, carriageway and slip road closure for development works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 7pm May 2 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Clapham interchange to Crossbush interchange, carriageway closure for survey works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm May 5 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush roundabout to The Causeway, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm May 6 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Chichester Road, lane closure for horticulture works.