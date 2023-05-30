Edit Account-Sign Out
Arun road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Arun's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell, lane closures for Fontwell, junction improvements.

    A27, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Patching to Durrington, lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Arundel to Fontwell, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    A27, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hammerpot to Patching, lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.