Drop in visits to A&E at the Sussex Community Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at the Sussex Community Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 8,318 patients visited A&E at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in February.
That was a slight drop from the 8,329 visits recorded during January, but 60% more than the 5,194 patients seen in February 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in February 2020, there were 8,256 visits to A&E at the Sussex Community Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.
Across England, A&E departments received 1.8 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 3% compared to January, but 43% more than the 1.3 million seen during February 2021.
At Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust:
In February:
More than 99% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in January:
The median time to treatment was 11 minutes
Around 2% of patients left before being treated