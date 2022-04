Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Arun establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bradbury Training Kitchen at Aldingbourne Country Centre Blackmill Lane, Aldingbourne, West Sussex; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Denmans Anew Ltd at Denmans Gardens Denmans Lane, Fontwell, West Sussex; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Lobster Pot at The Lobster Pot Canning Road, Felpham, West Sussex; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Wishfield Coffee at 1a Wood Hill Way, Felpham, West Sussex; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Pagham Beach Cafe at 1 Harbour Road, Pagham, West Sussex; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: The Base Skatepark Cic at 4 Oldlands Way, Bersted, West Sussex; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Legends Sportsbar & Grill/ Club Sheiks/club Vision at The Pier The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on April 4

• Rated 5: Pj South Coast Ltd at 93 Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on April 4

• Rated 4: Greggs at 11 Churchill Parade The Street, Rustington, West Sussex; rated on March 14

• Rated 3: 359 bistro bar at 6 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Locomotive at Locomotive Inn 74 Lyminster Road, Wick, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on April 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: