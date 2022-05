Food hygiene ratings given to nine Arun establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Carlyles Cafe And Restaurant at 2 Norfolk House 15 Felpham Road, Felpham, West Sussex; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: T- Bone Burger at 19 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Ch&co Catering Group Ltd. at Warehouse 1 New Era Estate Oldlands Way, Bersted, West Sussex; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Sylvan Oak at Sylvan Oak Restaurant The Square, Findon, West Sussex; rated on May 5

• Rated 4: Haskins Garden Centres Ltd at Haskins Roundstone Roundstone-By-Pass, Angmering, West Sussex; rated on April 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Hatters Inn at The Hatters Inn 2 - 10 Queensway, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: The Steam Packet at The Steam Packet 54 River Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: The Bear Inn at The Bear Inn 237 Pagham Road, Pagham, West Sussex; rated on May 5

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: