Food hygiene ratings given to two Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Martlets, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Martlets Public House Aldwick Road, Aldwick, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 15.
And Asda Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Asda Ferring Superstore Littlehampton Road, Ferring, West Sussex was given a score of four on August 15.