Food hygiene ratings given to two Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST
The Martlets, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Martlets Public House Aldwick Road, Aldwick, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 15.

And Asda Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Asda Ferring Superstore Littlehampton Road, Ferring, West Sussex was given a score of four on August 15.