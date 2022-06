Food hygiene ratings handed to 15 Arun establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Arundel Bowling Club at Arundel Bowling Green Mill Road, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Boat House Restaurant at Boathouse Cafe 19 Blakes Road, Felpham, West Sussex; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Arundel Castle Enterprises at Arundel Castle High Street, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Haskins Garden Centres Ltd at Haskins Roundstone Roundstone-By-Pass, Angmering, West Sussex; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: The Empress at The Empress Baltic Wharf Pier Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Crown Bingo at 64 London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: Hi Coffee UK Ltd at Cafe Bognor Regis Railway Station Station Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: The dolphin cafe at 15 Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on June 16

• Rated 4: Arundel Putting Green and Cafe. Mill Road Cafe at Putting Green And Cafe Mill Road, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on April 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Aviator Bar & Grill at The Carlton Hotel The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on June 24

• Rated 5: The Lamb Inn at The Lamb Inn 144 Pagham Road, Pagham, West Sussex; rated on June 23

• Rated 5: The Spur at The Spur Public House London Road, Slindon, West Sussex; rated on June 21

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Charcoal grill at 18 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on June 23

• Rated 5: Kam Too at 9 Felpham Road, Felpham, West Sussex; rated on June 23