Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Fig Cafe & Tapas, at 10 Churchill Court 112 - 114 The Street, Rustington, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 24.

And Pizza Base, at 3 Felpham Road, Felpham, West Sussex was also given a score of four on March 24.