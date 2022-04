Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 17 Arun establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Age UK West Sussex and Brighton at Littlehampton United Church 1 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Cafe Central at 46a London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Syrup Cafe at 9 - 11 Station Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Tarrant Street Espresso at Ground Floor Part 17 Tarrant Street, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Littlehampton Wave Cafe at Littlehampton Wave Sea Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: The Brewhouse Project at The Brewhouse Lyminster Road, Lyminster, West Sussex; rated on March 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Punch And Judy at Oceans 13 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: The Friary Arms at Friary Arms Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Admiral casino at 32 London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: The George And Dragon at George And Dragon The Street, Houghton, West Sussex; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf at The Wheatsheaf 85 Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: Robin Hood at The Robin Hood Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: The Lamb Inn at The Lamb Inn Steyne Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on March 17

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Ocean Fish Bar at 25 Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Rice Bowl at The Rice Bowl 129 East Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: Habib at 15a Royal Parade Central Avenue, Bersted, West Sussex; rated on March 17