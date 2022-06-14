Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Whiteways Cafe at Whiteways Cafe Bury Hill, Houghton, West Sussex; rated on June 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Holly Tree Pub at The Holly Tree Inn The Street, Walberton, West Sussex; rated on June 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 19 Station Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on June 9