Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Arun establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Whiteways Cafe at Whiteways Cafe Bury Hill, Houghton, West Sussex; rated on June 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Holly Tree Pub at The Holly Tree Inn The Street, Walberton, West Sussex; rated on June 7

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: