Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Seasons, at Bognor Regis Football Club Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 20.
And The Royal Oak Inn, at The Royal Oak Inn Pagham Road, Pagham, West Sussex was also given a score of five on June 9.
It means that of Arun's 100 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.