Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 13 Arun establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Motte & Bailey Cafe at 49 High Street, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Rita's Cafe at Cafe Rope Walk, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: The Shore Cafe at Bognor Regis Baptist Church 73 Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Boathouse in the Marina at Boathouse Cafe Littlehampton Marina Ferry Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Little Piggies Cafe at 39 Bedford Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: The Beach at The Beach Cafe Sea Road, Rustington, West Sussex; rated on December 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Wilkes Head at The Wilkes Head Church Lane, Eastergate, West Sussex; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: The Swan Hotel at The Swan Hotel 27 - 29 High Street, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: The Charlie Purley at The Charlie Purley Unit 2 Railside Retail Park Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Angmering Sports & Social Club at Sports Pavilion Decoy Drive, Angmering, West Sussex; rated on February 10

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Dragon Chinese Takeaway at 80 Wick Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on February 15