Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Bognor Regis Golf Club, at Bognor Regis Golf Club Downview Road, Felpham, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 27.
And Pagham Cricket Club, at Pagham Sports Ground Nyetimber Lane, Pagham, West Sussex was also given a score of five on May 25.
It means that of Arun's 245 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 202 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.