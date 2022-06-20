One more death recorded in Arun

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Arun.

A total of 434 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 20 (Monday) – up from 433 on Friday.

They were among 23,142 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Arun.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.