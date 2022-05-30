Road closures: five for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell Eastern Roundabout to Patching, diversion Route for off network closure of A29 Whiteways Roundabout for resurfacing works for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Boxgrove roundabout to Fontwell west roundabout, lane closure for drainage.

• A27, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell West roundabout to Arundel, lane closure for drainage.

• A27, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Mill road to Chichester road, lane closure for drainage.