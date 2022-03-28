Road closures: four for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm March 28 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ford Roundabout to The Causeway Roundabout, temporary traffic signals for lighting repairs.

• A27, from 8pm April 1 to 5am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel to Crossbush, temporary traffic signals for barrier inspections.

• A27, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road Patching, portable signal works for off network works for West Sussex County Council.