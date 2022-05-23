Road closures: four for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7pm May 2 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Clapham interchange to Crossbush interchange, carriageway closure for survey works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Chichester road to Arundel road, lane closure for white lining works.

• A27, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell Eastern Roundabout to Patching, diversion Route for off network closure of A29 Whiteways Roundabout for resurfacing works for West Sussex County Council.