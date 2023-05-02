Road closures: nine for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Arun will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fitzalan Road junction, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockerhill to Slindon Common, lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm May 3 to 5am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Arundel Road to Shellbridge Road, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 9pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road to Hollyacres, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A27, from 8pm May 5 to 5am May 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Clapham Interchange to Ivydore Avenue, entry slip road and lane closure's for construction works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm May 10 to 5.30am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Ford, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Boxgrove roundabout to Fontwell west roundabout, lane closures for drainage and vegetation clearance.

• A27, from 8pm May 11 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell East to Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for grass cutting.