Road closures: seven for Arun drivers over the next fortnight

Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Arun will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ford road roundabout to Fontwell West roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Blakehurst Lane to Hammerpot Garage, Lane closure for drainage work.

• A27, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Shellbridge Road, Lane closure for drainage work.

• A27, from 9pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Arundel, Lane closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound, Warren Road to Clapman, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 23 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ford road roundabout to Fontwell West roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Yapton lane to Nylon road, lane closure for drainage works.