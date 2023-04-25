Road closures: six for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Arun will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Arundel road to Dapper's lane, mobile lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fitzalan Road junction, traffic signals for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockerhill to Slindon Common, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm May 3 to 5am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Arundel Road to Shellbridge Road, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 9pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road to Hollyacres, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm May 5 to 5am May 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Clapham Interchange to Ivydore Avenue, entry slip road and lane closure's for construction works.