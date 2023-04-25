Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closures: six for Arun drivers this week

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Arun will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:

    A27, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Arundel road to Dapper's lane, mobile lane closure for drainage works.

    A27, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fitzalan Road junction, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockerhill to Slindon Common, lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm May 3 to 5am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Arundel Road to Shellbridge Road, Lane closure for grass cutting.

    A27, from 9pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road to Hollyacres, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.

    A27, from 8pm May 5 to 5am May 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Clapham Interchange to Ivydore Avenue, entry slip road and lane closure's for construction works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.