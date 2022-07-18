Road closures: three for Arun drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Arun will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9pm July 19 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road Hammerpot, lane closure for works by Openreach.

• A27, from 8pm July 26 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, diversion route for off network road closures for, junction improvements.