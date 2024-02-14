11 great photos of Goodwood's Apprentice evening

On Thursday 8 February, apprentice chefs took over at Goodwood’s Members Clubhouse, The Kennels. They prepared a gourmet three-course meal for guests under the watchful eye of Mike Watts, Goodwood's Executive Chef.

Mike Watts, the Executive Chef said: "We are delighted to showcase the talents of our apprentices. This event not only highlights the skills they have acquired, but also demonstrates the importance of investing in the future of the culinary arts.”

Jake Lindgren, one of the apprentices said: "We’ve been given this great opportunity to run our own event night, it's really exciting. I would one-hundred percent recommend this Goodwood apprenticeship, I want to push myself in my career and felt like this was the perfect break for me to try and learn more and express myself.”

Sam Spooner, another of the talented young chefs said: “I started in sport and found myself fully getting into cooking. It’s been an amazing time so far. You get to see what goes on, from farm to fork.

“You get loads of time at the farm, working in restaurants and it's been the best experience that I’ve ever had. I heard about Goodwood and their opportunities when they came into my college. They did a college takeover and ever since then, I’ve always been interested in doing something like this.”

The Apprentice chefs who crafted and delivered the menu on the evening were Sam Spooner, 20, Henry Harvey, 17, Jake Lindgren, 18, Monty Holben and Josh Bolton, 19, who have all been part of The Culinary Academy at Goodwood.

