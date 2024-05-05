20 great photos from Goodwood's first Saturday flat racing of the new season

The Conqueror Stakes and Daisy Warwick Stakes were the highlight of a seven-race card watched by a decent-sized crowd.

The William Hill Fillies’ Conqueror Stakes went to 33/1 chance Royal Dress ridden by Ben Coen for James Tate, while the British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes was won by Gather Ye Rosebuds, a 9/4 winner with Ronan Whelan in the saddle for Jack Channon – this being Channon’s third winner in the opening two days at Goodwood.

Other Saturday winners were Mission To Moon, Punctuation, Worrals, Maghlaak and No Half Measures.

They race again at Goodwood at the May Festival, on Friday 24 and 25.

