492 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Chichester

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Chichester increased by 492 over the weekend, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 31,801 cases had been confirmed in Chichester when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 21 (Monday), up from 31,309 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Chichester, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 26,172 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 30,269.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 225,672 over the last 24 hours, to 20,319,434.

This figure includes cases not reported by Public Health Scotland yesterday due to a technical issue.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Chichester.

The dashboard shows 304 people had died in the area by March 21 (Monday) – up from 301 on Friday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.

They were among 20,944 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chichester.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Chichester have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 84,388 people had received a booster or third dose by March 20 (Sunday) – 72% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 98,869 people (85%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.