88 further coronavirus cases in Chichester

The number of coronavirus cases in Chichester increased by 88 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 28,590 cases had been confirmed in Chichester when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 24 (Thursday), up from 28,502 on Wednesday.

The cumulativerate of infection in Chichester, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 23,529 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 28,251.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,481 over the period, to 18,773,164.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Chichester.

The dashboard shows 293 people had died in the area by February 24 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 20,583 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chichester.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Chichester have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 83,648 people had received a booster or third dose by February 23 (Wednesday) – 72% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 98,234 people (84%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.