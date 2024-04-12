BBC Radio 2's Dr Sarah Jarvis speaks about gut health at Goodwood event in Chichester

BBC Radio 2's Dr Sarah Jarvis.

TV's Gaby Roslin hosted the panel, which included BBC Radio 2's Dr Sarah Jarvis and 'What Not To Wear's' Susannah Constantine.

The panel also featured Professor Simon Gaisford, a specialist academic from University College London who has worked with Symprove on their scientific research, as well as Goodwood's very own clinical nutritionist who designs and delivers their Gut Health Programme, Stephanie Moore.

Symprove is a probiotic supplement that has been hailed by many as a game-changer for their gut health. Before the event, we had a chance to speak with Dr Sarah Jarvis to talk about the importance of gut health for her.

Dr Sarah Jarvis said: “I've been a GP for a very long time and during that time, I have constantly been inundated with people who've had gut issues. But it opens any question that they've got worse in the last few years.

“I also personally don't think there's any question that there is a relationship between that and the amount of ultra-processed food we're eating and the sort of diets we're having. I don't, have any doubt that we need to look to our diets if we're going to improve our general health, and not just our gut health.

“Over the years, if you consider that one in five women, and a lot of men will have say, irritable bowel syndrome, which is not life-threatening, but which can ruin the quality of your life.

"It's not surprising that I've spent a lot of time looking for solutions to help my patients and lifestyle makes a huge difference. We know that reducing stress, we know that sleeping properly, eating properly, exercising regularly, and not rushing your food all make a difference.