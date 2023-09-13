BREAKING
Chichester establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST
Liphook And Ripsley Cricket Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Ripsley Park Cricket Ground, Portsmouth Road, Milland, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 134 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 108 (81%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.