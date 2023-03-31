Chichester restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
The Cornish Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 27 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 238 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.