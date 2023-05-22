Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Thyme And Chillies, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Birdham Road, Appledram, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on April 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.