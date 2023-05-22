Chichester restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:14 BST
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thyme And Chillies, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Birdham Road, Appledram, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on April 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.