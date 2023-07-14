Chichester restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Spotted Cow, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Selsey Road, Hunston, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 240 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.