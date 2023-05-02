Chichester road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Chichester's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm April 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester by-pass to Bognor Road, Lane closures for West Sussex County Council works.
• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm July 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.
And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A27, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Warblington to Stockbridge roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm May 3 to 5am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Portfield to Tangmere, Lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A3, from 9pm May 4 to 6am May 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Longmoor to Liss, carriageway closure for resurfacing work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.