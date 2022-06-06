Chichester road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Chichester's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am April 4 to 6pm October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Emsworth to Crocker Hill junction, mobile lane closures for kerb sweeping.

• A27, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Stockbridge, lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fishbourne to Portfield roundabout, lane closure for drainage.

• A27, from 8pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Bognor roundabout to Boxgrove roundabout, lane closure for drainage.

• A27, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Harts Farm to Langstone, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Stockbridge to Bognor roundabout, carriageway closure for surface repairs, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fishbourne to Whyke roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Warblington, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via National Highways network.