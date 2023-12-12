Chichester road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Chichester's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 9am October 23 2023 to 6am February 26 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hambrook to Fishbourne, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne to Havant, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne to Havant, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Fishbourne, lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.