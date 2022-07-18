Chichester road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Chichester's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Temple Bar to Whyke roundabout, lane closure for gas works.

• A27, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Temple Bar to portfield Roundabout, Lane closure for SSE tree works.

• A27, from 10pm July 26 to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell West Roundabout to Bognor Road Roundabout, diversion route for off network closure of Lidsey Road Woodgate for West Sussex County Council.