The South Coast’s Craig David to present TS5 and open ‘Three Friday Nights’ at Goodwood Racecourse, a series of unforgettable events across June 2024.

It’s been announced today that singer-songwriter and DJ, Craig David, best known for smash hit singles ‘Re-Rewind’, ‘Fill Me In’ and ‘7 Days’, will present TS5 at ‘Three Friday Nights’ at Goodwood Racecourse – a series of unforgettable events combining horseracing, music and dancing throughout June 2024.

The Grammy Award-winning music artist will perform to a dazzling crowd in the laser lit Goodwood Parade on Friday 7 June. Thousands of racegoers will assemble at the stage after an afternoon of horseracing for an evening filled with music at one of Britain’s most picturesque racecourses, nestled within the heart of Goodwood Estate’s rolling countryside.

Following Craig David, DJ Gok Wan – who is now a firm favourite behind the decks – will perform on Friday 14 June. Channelling his love of soulful, uplifting house, Gok has been bringing his club beats to packed-out dancefloors at some of the world’s biggest venues.

The series will close on Friday 21 June with DJ and producer, Dimitri from Paris, whose musical influences are deeply rooted in 70s Funk and Disco sounds that spawned todays House music. Dimitri remains of one of club lands most empathic and most unpredictable DJs. Playing across genres and tempos his first goal is to share his love for music while moving your mind, body and soul.

Three Friday Nights will offer various entertaining opportunities, including the botanical themed Sussex Roof Garden Bar; Sussex Lounge Bar, featuring a balcony with views of the East Parade Lawn and Parade Ring; and Private Boxes for a VIP experience. For a more exclusive dining experience, The Charlton Hunt serves a delicious a la carte menu and The Long View offers a Chef’s Table buffet-style menu serviced from an impressive central bar.

James Crespi, Racecourse Director at Goodwood Racecourse, said: “Three Friday Nights are back with a bang at Goodwood Racecourse this year, combining horseracing and music with amazing views of the South Downs for a truly memorable day. A ticket gives you access to an incredible evening of racing, warm up DJS and amazing food and drink before the main act. And with this year’s events featuring Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Craig David, followed by Gok Wan and Dimitri from Paris, it looks set to be bigger than ever.”

