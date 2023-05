Food hygiene ratings given to eight Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Jungle Java Pizza Cafe at Chichester Golf Club, Hoe Farm, Hunston, Chichester; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Cherrys Deli at The Old Bakery, Golden Square, Petworth, West Sussex; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Cote at 63 South Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: Ambersham Clubhouse - Cowdray Catering at Estate Office, Cowdray Park, Easebourne, Midhurst; rated on April 18

• Rated 4: Champneys at Forest Mere, Portsmouth Road, Milland, Liphook; rated on April 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Bosham Football Club at Pavilion, Bosham Recreation Ground, Walton Lane, Bosham; rated on April 26

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Jasmine House at 28 The Hornet, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on April 26