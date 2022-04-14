Food hygiene ratings given to two Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Lamb Inn, at Chichester Road, West Wittering, Chichester, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 9.
And The Ship Inn, at The Street, Itchenor, Chichester, West Sussex was also given a score of three on March 9.
It means that of Chichester's 141 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 108 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.