Food hygiene ratings given to two Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The George And Dragon, at 51 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 9.

And Cricketers Arms, at Durbans Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst, West Sussex was given a score of one on June 9.