Food hygiene ratings handed to two Chichester establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bracklesham Diner, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Azara Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 15.
And Royal Oak Fish Bar, a takeaway at 6 Oakfield Road, East Wittering, Chichester, West Sussex was given a score of three on July 15.