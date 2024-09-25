Forever young? Talking life and health span with Russell and Lindsey Kane

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goodwood Health & Wellbeing is looking forward to welcoming comedian, Russell Kane and his wife Lindsey on Saturday 16th November from 2.30pm - 5.00pm to talk about their passion for helping people to age well.

The duo will be joined by Goodwood's clinical nutrition lead, Stephanie Moore as they discuss how everyone can help themselves to a healthier, happier, more energetic lifestyle, even as we age.

Russell and Lindsey have founded a company called JOLT which offers a science-backed, evidence-based supplement to help with the ageing process.

During the afternoon, they'll talk about their busy lifestyles and how, now that he's approaching 50, Russell needs to pay more attention to his health so that he can maintain the large amounts of energy he needs to stay creative whilst touring the length and breadth of the UK.

Russell and Lindsey Kane are coming to Goodwood

Head of Goodwood's Health & Wellbeing, Jen Evans-Brewer said, "We're really looking forward to welcoming Russell and Lindsey to Goodwood to share our thoughts on how to enjoy a healthier, as well as longer life.

"We know that the afternoon will be relaxed, with plenty of chances to ask questions from the audience, as well as full of Russell's trademark quick witted hilarity too."

Tickets costing £10 for Goodwood Health Club members and £15 for non-members are available now at goodwood.com/whats-on with all proceeds going to Russell & Lindsey's chosen charity, The Samaritans.