Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 17 Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Links Restaurant And Bar at Selsey Golf Club, Selsey Country Club, Golf Links Lane, Selsey; rated on March 31
• Rated 5: Smugglers Restaurant at The Waterfront Quays, West Sands Caravan Park, Mill Lane, Selsey; rated on March 31
• Rated 5: Haywards Restaurant at The Bat And Ball Country Pub, Newpound, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst; rated on March 28
• Rated 5: The Parish Hall at St John The Baptist Church, Westbourne Road, Westbourne, Emsworth; rated on March 25
• Rated 5: Mr Jack Potato at 13a Oving Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 23
• Rated 5: Penny's American Diner at 4 Penny Lane, 118 High Street, Selsey, Chichester; rated on March 18
• Rated 5: Bracklesham Bay Tea Rooms And Garden at Cliffords Cottage, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester; rated on March 12
• Rated 5: The Landing at Pound House, Pound Road, West Wittering, Chichester; rated on March 9
• Rated 5: The Apuldram Centre at Common Farm, Appledram Lane South, Appledram, Chichester; rated on March 8
• Rated 5: The Goodwood Club at The Kennels, Goodwood Golf Club, Kennel Hill Road, Goodwood; rated on November 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Jolly Drover at London Road, Hill Brow, Liss, Hampshire; rated on March 29
• Rated 5: The Mill at Shottermill Road, Hammer, Haslemere; rated on March 29
• Rated 5: The Park Tavern at 11 Priory Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 29
• Rated 5: The Selsey Private Club at 2 - 4 Coxes Road, Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 23
• Rated 5: Nava Thai at The Hamilton Arms, School Lane, Stedham, Midhurst; rated on March 17
• Rated 5: The Foundry at 1 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Selsey Chinese Takeaway at 2 New Parade, High Street, Selsey, Chichester; rated on March 31