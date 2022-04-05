Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 17 Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:51 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Links Restaurant And Bar at Selsey Golf Club, Selsey Country Club, Golf Links Lane, Selsey; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Smugglers Restaurant at The Waterfront Quays, West Sands Caravan Park, Mill Lane, Selsey; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Haywards Restaurant at The Bat And Ball Country Pub, Newpound, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: The Parish Hall at St John The Baptist Church, Westbourne Road, Westbourne, Emsworth; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Mr Jack Potato at 13a Oving Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Penny's American Diner at 4 Penny Lane, 118 High Street, Selsey, Chichester; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Bracklesham Bay Tea Rooms And Garden at Cliffords Cottage, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester; rated on March 12

• Rated 5: The Landing at Pound House, Pound Road, West Wittering, Chichester; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: The Apuldram Centre at Common Farm, Appledram Lane South, Appledram, Chichester; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Goodwood Club at The Kennels, Goodwood Golf Club, Kennel Hill Road, Goodwood; rated on November 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Jolly Drover at London Road, Hill Brow, Liss, Hampshire; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: The Mill at Shottermill Road, Hammer, Haslemere; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: The Park Tavern at 11 Priory Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: The Selsey Private Club at 2 - 4 Coxes Road, Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Nava Thai at The Hamilton Arms, School Lane, Stedham, Midhurst; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: The Foundry at 1 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Selsey Chinese Takeaway at 2 New Parade, High Street, Selsey, Chichester; rated on March 31