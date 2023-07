Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Boathouse Cafe at Premier Marinas, Chichester Marina, Birdham, Chichester; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: Three Joes Sourdough Pizza at 31 - 33 South Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: The Boulevard at 40 - 42 Shore Road, East Wittering, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on June 23

• Rated 5: Smokey's Ocean Bar at The Waterfront Quays, West Sands Caravan Park, Mill Lane, Selsey; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: Lawns Clubhouse - Cowdray Catering at Estate Office, Cowdray Park, Easebourne, Midhurst; rated on April 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Fountain at 29 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on June 28