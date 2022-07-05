Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:13 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Upham Pub Group at The White Hart Inn, The Street, South Harting, Petersfield; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Common Grounds at Unit 3a, 3 Little London, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: Little Street at The Food Barn, Merston, Oving, Chichester; rated on June 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Club House at Cowdray Park Golf Club, Easebourne, West Sussex; rated on June 21

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mobys Seafood at Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Fortune Inn at 144 High Street, Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on June 13