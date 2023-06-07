NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Shoreside Cafe at 1 High Street, Bosham, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on May 25

    • Rated 5: Tanique at Tanique Hair And Beauty, 2 The Grove, Westbourne, Emsworth; rated on May 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Silver Horseshoe Club at Holdens Caravan Park, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester; rated on May 19