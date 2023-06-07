Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Shoreside Cafe at 1 High Street, Bosham, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on May 25
• Rated 5: Tanique at Tanique Hair And Beauty, 2 The Grove, Westbourne, Emsworth; rated on May 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Silver Horseshoe Club at Holdens Caravan Park, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester; rated on May 19