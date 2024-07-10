How to watch the Festival of Speed at Goodwood this weekend
The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard takes place this weekend – Thursday 11 – Sunday 14 July – and is set to bring together an exceptional array of cars and motorcycles, with premieres and debuts around every corner. In 2024, MG will take centre stage, with a soaring Central Feature to mark their centenary, while the theme – ‘Horseless to Hybrid: Revolutions in Power’ – will celebrate the advances in technology that have shaped motorsport and motoring from its origins to the present day, and into the future, in a frenzy of power, speed and noise.
Key things to see each day:
Thursday
· Alex Albon
· Kush Mani
Friday
· Logan Sargeant
· Kush Mani
· RB17 unveil
· Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin Valiant
· Richard Petty balcony moment
Saturday
· Michael Dunlop balcony moment
· Lia Block
· Jack Doohan
Sunday
· Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrations – Coulthard, Horner, Klien, Pérez, Ricciardo, Verstappen
· James Vowles
· Sophia Flörsch
For those who can’t make the action in person this year, here’s how you can tune in from home:
Livestream
Catch all the action – both on and off-track – across the Goodwood Road & Racing channels:
TV
The Festival of Speed Highlights programme will be available to watch on ITV1, showcasing some of the very best bits from the weekend:
Monday 22 July, ITV1, 22:45 BST
Tuesday 23 July, ITV1, 23:00 BST
