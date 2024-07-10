How to watch the Festival of Speed at Goodwood this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

- Don’t miss out on the action – how to watch the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard this weekend- The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard takes place this weekend – Thursday 11 – Sunday 14 July

The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard takes place this weekend – Thursday 11 – Sunday 14 July – and is set to bring together an exceptional array of cars and motorcycles, with premieres and debuts around every corner. In 2024, MG will take centre stage, with a soaring Central Feature to mark their centenary, while the theme – ‘Horseless to Hybrid: Revolutions in Power’ – will celebrate the advances in technology that have shaped motorsport and motoring from its origins to the present day, and into the future, in a frenzy of power, speed and noise.

Key things to see each day:

Thursday

· Alex Albon

· Kush Mani

Friday

· Logan Sargeant

· Kush Mani

· RB17 unveil

· Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin Valiant

· Richard Petty balcony moment

Saturday

· Michael Dunlop balcony moment

· Lia Block

· Jack Doohan

Sunday

· Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrations – Coulthard, Horner, Klien, Pérez, Ricciardo, Verstappen

· James Vowles

· Sophia Flörsch

For those who can’t make the action in person this year, here’s how you can tune in from home:

Livestream

Catch all the action – both on and off-track – across the Goodwood Road & Racing channels:

TV

The Festival of Speed Highlights programme will be available to watch on ITV1, showcasing some of the very best bits from the weekend:

Monday 22 July, ITV1, 22:45 BST

Tuesday 23 July, ITV1, 23:00 BST